Martha's Village hosting USDA food distribution

INDIO, Calif.- - Martha's Village and Kitchen will host their monthly federal food distribution program for community members in need.

The USDA food distribution event will take place on Wednesday, July 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at 83791 Date Avenue in Indio.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat, and other essential items will be provided to those in need at no cost. The event is a federal program that aims to supplement the diets of low-income individuals and families, and elderly people.

"It is our goal to help with food security and reduce hunger in the Coachella Valley. There is no single face of food insecurity, hunger, and the need for help," read an excerpt from the organization's news release on the distribution. "The working poor, the elderly on fixed incomes, college students, the impoverished, the disabled, children, families and individuals benefit from this program."

The event distributes over 30,000 meals each month in the Coachella Valley. Martha's Village and Kitchen is one of the largest providers of homeless services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.