Mandatory evacuations near Holy Fire burn area

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. -- - Riverside County issued mandatory evacuations for certain zones impacted by the Holy Fire. Officials are warning rain can trigger debris flow in parts of the Holy Fire burn area.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning -- residents in the following zones must leave now: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Eden, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Maitri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A.

Voluntary evacuations remain for Alvarado A and Lakeside A.

Reception and care centers are open at Elsinore High School in Wildomar at 21800 Canyon Dr.

Visit RivCoReady.org/StormReady to check your evacuation status or call (951) 940-6985.