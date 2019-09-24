Man, woman, boy arrested for Coachella robbery

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A teenage boy and two adults were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing a Coachella business, the sheriff's department reported.



The crime occurred about 4:40 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed business.



Daisy Sanchez, 23, of Indio and Frank Perales, 28, of Desert Hot Springs, allegedly made a failed attempt to escape in a vehicle that was stopped by deputies a few blocks away near Avenida De Platina and Avenue 50.

According to county jail records, Sanchez and Perales were taken into custody at 5:50 p.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, they both remain behind bars, being held on $30,000 bail in Indio Jail. They each face a felony charge of 2nd-degree robbery.



Their 15-year-old alleged accomplice attempted to run away from the deputies, dropping a firearm as he fled, and was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. His name was withheld because he is a juvenile.



