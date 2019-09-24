News

Man, woman, boy arrested for Coachella robbery

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 01:29 PM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A teenage boy and two adults were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing a Coachella business, the sheriff's department reported.
   
The crime occurred about 4:40 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed business.
   
Daisy Sanchez, 23, of Indio and Frank Perales, 28, of Desert Hot Springs, allegedly made a failed attempt to escape in a vehicle that was stopped by deputies a few blocks away near Avenida De Platina and Avenue 50.

According to county jail records, Sanchez and Perales were taken into custody at 5:50 p.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, they both remain behind bars, being held on $30,000 bail in Indio Jail. They each face a felony charge of 2nd-degree robbery. 
   
Their 15-year-old alleged accomplice attempted to run away from the deputies, dropping a firearm as he fled, and was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on  suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. His name was withheld because he is a juvenile.
   
Sanchez and Perales were booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of robbery.


