Man with gunshot wound dropped off at Anza fire station, later dies

Courtesy: Cal Fire.

ANZA, Calif.- - A man who was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound died after being "dropped off" at a Cal Fire station in Anza Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

At 11:37 p.m., Riverside Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was left at the Station 29 located on the 565000 block of Highway 371 in Anza.

Upon arrival, deputies found that Cal Fire personnel had pronounced the man dead.

The man has not been identified.

According to Cal Fire, Battalion 11 is assigned to this station.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional "releasable information at this time", according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

