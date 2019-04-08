Reported trespasser bitten by dog, hospitalized

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - A man reportedly trespassing on a property in Thousand Palms was hospitalized Monday morning after being bitten by a dog.

At 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report of an instance of trespassing on a property on the 31800 block of Arbor Real. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been bitten by a dog at the location. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Animal Control also responded to the scene. The homeowner declined further action.

According to the homeowner, she was asleep when she heard her dog barking loudly. When she came outside, she says she saw a man trying to climb the fence on her property. The man was bitten in the leg by the dog.

The identity of the trespassing suspect has not been released.