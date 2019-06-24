Man who killed family of four, dumped bodies in desert sentenced to death
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.- - Jurors have sentenced a Southern California man convicted of killing a family of four and burying their bodies in shallow desert graves to death.
According to ABC 7's Rob McMillan, Charles "Chase" Merritt receiived a death sentence for three of the killings, and a life sentence for the fourth.
The death sentences correlate with the killings of Summer McStay and her two sons. aged 3 and 4. The sentence of life in prison correlates with the killing of Summer's husband, Joseph McStay, who was a business associate of Merritt's.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney's office originally announced that the jury's recommendation would be read in court at 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Merritt was convicted this month of the murders of his former business associate Joseph McStay, McStay's wife, Summer, and the couple's 4- and 3-year-old sons.
The case puzzled investigators for years after the family vanished from their San Diego County home in 2010. Their bodies were found in 2013.
Merritt pleaded not guilty. His lawyers didn't offer witnesses during the trial's penalty phase, insisting he's not guilty.
