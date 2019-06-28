Man who dismembered wife, allegedly killed Palm Springs man sentenced

OLATHE, Kan.- - A man who was found at a Kansas storage unit with his dismembered wife's remains and two of their children has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.



Thirty-six-year-old Justin Rey was sentenced Friday for child endangerment, contributing to a child's misconduct and sexual exploitation of a child. The exploitation charges stem from sexually explicit photos of teenagers found on his phone.



Rey hasn't been charged in the death of his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey, who died after giving birth in October 2017 at a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel. Rey told authorities both that she killed herself and that she died of childbirth complications. The coroner couldn't determine her cause of death.

Justin and Jessica Rey.

In 2017, Jessica's sister, Sara Monteiro,​​​​​​ spoke with News Channel 3 about the active case against her former brother-in-law.

Justin and Jessica Rey's wedding.

Monteiro said she believes Justin is "100% responsible" for killing Jessica. She says the relationship between Jessica and Justin turned darker as the years went by.

"He's threatened that he would kill her before, and he's also abandoned and left her on the streets before, and the 2-year-old," Monteiro said.

Courtesy of Sara Monteiro Sister of wife dismembered by husband speaks out

Rey is also charged in the death of Pam Springs resident Sean Ty Ferel, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Ferel was reported missing in May 2016, after going on vacation with Rey. Rey allegedly stole Ferel's credits cards and car, which was recovered in August 2016 when Rey crashed it . in Los Angeles.

Sean Ty Ferel

Ferel's blood, phone, credit cards, and driver's license were found in the trunk of the vehicle, but his body was never recovered.

Additional property of Ferel's was recovered from that Rey rented in Kingman, Arizona.



Rey also is charged with abandonment of a corpse in Missouri.

