Man who died after being hit by vehicle in Indio identified
INDIO, Calif. - We now the name of a man who died, after being struck by a vehicle in Indio Friday night.
The coroner has identified the victim as 32-year-old Indio resident Michael Carrasco.
He was struck at the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 just after 9:30 Friday night.
Carrasco was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he died Saturday night.
No word on how the incident happened.
There is no indication wether the driver involved received a citation.
