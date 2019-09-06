Man who attacked PSPD officer, K-9 pleads guilty

INDIO, Calif.- - A man accused of assaulting Palm Springs officers and a police dog was preparing to begin serving out his sentence after pleading guilty to three felonies on Friday.



Brian Barker, of Palm Springs, was scheduled to appear for a trial-readiness conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.



At the hearing, Barker changed his pleas to guilty on his charges and admitted to animal cruelty, resisting arrest and illegal possession of ammunition, according to Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall.



The 46-year-old defendant was sentenced to two years in state prison.



As an officer attempted to pull Barker over on Sept. 6, 2018, Barker pulled into his driveway, then ``battered police officers and police K9,'' according to an arrest warrant declaration.



No officers were injured, but K9 Max sustained minor injuries in the tussle, according to Palm Springs police, who said ``several non-lethal force options'' were used to subdue Barker, including the dog and ``a less lethal impact weapon.''



A subsequent search of his residence and car allegedly turned up ammunition, which he is prohibited from owning due to his probation terms.



Barker remains held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.