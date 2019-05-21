Man who allegedly tried to run down PSPD officers with car pleads not guilty

INDIO, Calif.- - A 39-year-old man who allegedly threatened Palm Springs police with a knife and tried to hit officers with a car pleaded not guilty Monday to three charges.



Roberto Mendoza pleaded not guilty to felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and resisting arrest with a weapon enhancement and a misdemeanor charge of willful resistance, obstruction or delay.



His arraignment Monday followed 10 earlier postponements due to unspecified medical reasons. Details of his medical condition were not released, so it was unclear if the suspect was injured while in custody or the result of a separate condition.

On April 25, officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment complex in the 500 block of Rose Parks Road in Palm Springs, leading to a 75-minute standoff with Mendoza, who was inside a vehicle, police said.



``As officers contacted Mendoza, he threatened the officers while holding a knife,'' according to police. ``Mendoza then reversed his vehicle and attempted to strike the officers with the vehicle. Officers were then able to surround Mendoza's vehicle and prevent him from escaping.''



Mendoza eventually surrendered. Police said neither he nor any officers were injured at the scene.



Mendoza remains in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $130,000 bail. He is due back in court on May 30.