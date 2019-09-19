Man who allegedly stole beer 50 times from convenience store arrested

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A man who allegedly stole beer on 50 separate occasions from a Coachella convenience store has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

35-year-old Coachella resident Marcus Jon Rodriguez remained behind bars Thursday afternoon. He is being held in Indio Jail on $2,500 bail.

On Thursday morning, deputies assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Coachella Community Action Team, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, and Southern Coachella Valley Services District Team served as a search warrant to a residence on the 52000 block of Calle Empalme in Coachella.

There, they arrested Rodriguez at 8:45 a.m.

The warrant stemmed from a series of 50 beer thefts that Rodriguez had committed at a Coachella convenience store.

According to RSO, Rodruguez is a documented gang member and is bound by terms of a permanent gang injunction, which was implemented in 2016. He faces 50 counts for theft, violation of gang injunction, and violation of probation.

The alleged thefts date back to March.