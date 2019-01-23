Man who allegedly stabbed two women with screwdriver to stand trial

INDIO, Calif.- - Trial proceedings were slated to get underway today in the attempted murder trial of a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another woman with a screwdriver, then barricading himself inside an Indio home for nearly three hours before surrendering to authorities.



Erick Maciel, 33, faces felony counts of attempted murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged attack on the women, identified only as Jane and Mary Doe in court documents, on March 4, 2017. Maciel allegedly stabbed both women several times in the face and neck with multiple screwdrivers at a home in the 81500 block of Santa Barbara Court.



Deputy District Attorney Gypsy Yeager argued during a preliminary hearing last year that the attacks were ``unprovoked'' and did not follow any sort of argument or provocation between Maciel and the women.

Indio police responded at 12:26 p.m. that day to the home, where the victims were found and taken to a hospital.



Maciel allegedly barricaded himself inside the home after the women were removed from the scene, leading officers to establish a perimeter around the residence out of fear that Maciel might be armed with a shotgun, Indio Sgt. Daniel Marshall said. The standoff ended peacefully about 3 p.m., with Maciel surrendering.

He remains held without bail at the Riverside County jail in Indio.