Man who allegedly shot brother-in-law in DHS due in court

DHS shooting suspect due in court - A man accused of shooting his wife's brother, who cited the suspect's temper in refusing to allow him to move in, is due in court today to face attempted murder and other felony charges.



Javier Solis Jr., 25, allegedly shot the victim just after midnight on Nov. 29, 2017, in Desert Hot Springs, then fled across state lines. He was taken into custody several hours later in Quartzsite, Arizona.



Solis had been in Arizona custody until being transported last Friday to the Riverside County jail in Indio, where he's being held on $1.1 million bail, according to county jail records.



Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting brother-in-law in Desert Hot Springs

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a firearm, evading arrest and domestic violence, all with allegations of committing the offenses while out on bail.



The victim, whose name was withheld, suffered a ``shattered left elbow'' from a single gunshot and was hospitalized at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to an arrest warrant declaration.



Police said the victim responded when his sister and brother-in-law ran out of gas at the corner of Desert View Avenue and Cactus Drive. After bringing a gas can to fill up the car, the victim began discussing his sister and her child moving in with him, and Solis then asked if he, too, could move in. But the brother-in-law refused, citing Solis' ``volatile temper,'' according to the declaration.



An argument ensued, and Solis brandished a handgun while still sitting in the driver's seat and shot his brother-in-law, the declaration alleges. He then drove off and dropped off his wife at a local business before leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit that crossed into Arizona, where he was taken into custody by members of the Quartzsite Police Department.

