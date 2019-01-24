Man who allegedly robbed Denny's, attacked employees pleads not guilty

INDIO, Calif.- - Felony charges were filed today against a man who allegedly held up a Denny's restaurant in Indio at knifepoint.



Christopher Scott Friedman, 50, pleaded not guilty to robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges stemming from last week's hold-up of the eatery at 82120 Highway 111.



He remains in custody at the Riverside County jail in Indio in lieu of $235,000 bail pending a Feb. 1 felony settlement conference.

Police allege Friedman approached the front counter of the restaurant at 11:52 a.m. Friday and demanded money while threatening employees with a knife. After grabbing cash from the register, he allegedly caused minor injuries to two employees, though police did not specify how they were hurt.Friedman allegedly fled in a white minivan. Around 1:15 p.m., a vehicle matching that description was spotted by an officer in the visitor's parking lot of the Indio police station. Friedman, who was sitting in the van's driver's seat, was arrested without incident and the money was recovered, according to police.​​​​​​​