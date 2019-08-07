Man arrested after Palm Desert pursuit

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A man was seen being taken into custody amid a massive law enforcement response in Palm Desert before noon on Tuesday morning. The suspect led deputies on a chase after fleeing from a home on the 72000 block of Fred Waring Drive during a welfare check. The suspect was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody at 11:47 a.m.

The police response was near the corner of Homestead Road and Alamo Drive.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a vehicle in a driveway in the community. Sheriff's K-9 units were on scene.

Several area roads were blocked off during the response. Before the suspect was taken into custody, deputies were seen giving commands to the suspects.

An ambulance also was seen on scene.

A News Channel 3 news team is on the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.