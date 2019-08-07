Man arrested after Palm Desert pursuit
PALM DESERT, Calif. - A man was seen being taken into custody amid a massive law enforcement response in Palm Desert before noon on Tuesday morning. The suspect led deputies on a chase after fleeing from a home on the 72000 block of Fred Waring Drive during a welfare check. The suspect was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody at 11:47 a.m.
The police response was near the corner of Homestead Road and Alamo Drive.
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a vehicle in a driveway in the community. Sheriff's K-9 units were on scene.
Several area roads were blocked off during the response. Before the suspect was taken into custody, deputies were seen giving commands to the suspects.
An ambulance also was seen on scene.
A News Channel 3 news team is on the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated Madonna through the years
-
-
-
-