Man suspected of murdering 77-year-old woman in Palm Desert pleads not guilty

INDIO, Calif.- - A man suspected of killing a 77-year-old woman at a Palm Desert apartment in January appeared in court Monday and entered a not guilty plea.



32-year-old Ryan Alkana is suspected of murder with an enhancement of using a weapon during a felony, court records show. Alkana originally faced a charge of attempted murder, but his victim later died. The arraignment for the charge was delayed over questions regarding Alkana's mental competency to assist his defense counsel. On Monday, he was declared competent and was arraigned again, this time for the new charge making his not guilty plea.

According to county jail records, Alkana also faces a charge of battery against a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon of a peace officer, and obstructing a peace officer. He is being held on no bail.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies assigned to Palm Desert station responded to a call reporting "unknown trouble'' in the 74000 block of Candlewood Street at 5:19 p.m. on Jan. 31, according to the sheriff's department. Upon arrival, officers found an elderly woman suffering from serious injuries, officials said.

The victim, later identified as Mary Louise Brown, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Palm Desert Police investigators took over the investigation a short time later, and Alkana was arrested on attempted murder charges.

Brown died on Feb. 19 at the Desert Regional Medical Center.



The 32-year-old appears to have only one past charge in Riverside County on his record for speeding. The charge dates to March 2017.

Alkana is set to be back in court for a felony settlement conference on August 14.