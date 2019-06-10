Man struck, killed by car in weekend crash on HWY 111
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - An investigation was continuing today into a weekend crash that killed a pedestrian in Palm Desert, as were efforts to notify the victim's family.
The fatal collision took place about 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 111 and Lupine Lane, a little more than a half mile east of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
A Nissan sedan heading west on the highway struck the 58-year-old Palm Desert resident, who was believed to have been crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, according to investigators.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Nissan, a 42-year-old Palm Springs woman whose name
was withheld, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to investigators, who don't believe alcohol was a factor.
The Sheriff's Department asked anyone who witnessed the collision or may have further information to call Deputy Nicole Wilhite at 760-836-1600.
