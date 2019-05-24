Man struck by vehicle in Indio, hospitalized with serious injuries

Man struck by vehicle in Indio

The Indio Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Calhoun Street and Avenue 48.

According to Ben Guitron, public information officer for IPD, an adult male was struck by a vehicle and was transported a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Guitron said he doesn't know the extent of the injuries.

Guitron said the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Guitron confirmed the driver is not believed to have been driving under the influence.

Traffic in the area will be slow and congested while officers continue to investigate the scene.

