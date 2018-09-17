Man shot, killed in the city of Perris

AP

A man was shot dead and found in a car in the City of Perris Sunday.



Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriffs Office are now searching for a Moreno Valley man who they say pulled the trigger.



Deputies say Enrique Lazaro-Valenica is wanted for murder and they consider him armed and dangerous.



The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Maple Red Place in Perris.

That's where officers found the body of 26-year-old Arturo Angel.



Anyone with information should call Detective Salisbury at 951-210-1001 or Detective Mullins at 951-955-2777.



Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15