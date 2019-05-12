News

Man shot in La Quinta

No information provided on a suspect

By:

Posted: May 11, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

Updated: May 11, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif. - A man was shot in La Quinta Saturday night, and whoever pulled the pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

It happened at 6:25, in the 52-000 block of Avenida Rubio.     

There is no information on the condition of the man who was shot.

Police have not provided any information on the suspect.     

Investigators are on scene, and the intersection of Avenida Rubio at Calle Nogales is expected to remain closed until the investigation is completed.

We'll continue to keep our eye on this story, and provide more information as soon as it comes in to the newsroom.  
 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries