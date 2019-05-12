Man shot in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - A man was shot in La Quinta Saturday night, and whoever pulled the pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

It happened at 6:25, in the 52-000 block of Avenida Rubio.

There is no information on the condition of the man who was shot.

Police have not provided any information on the suspect.

Investigators are on scene, and the intersection of Avenida Rubio at Calle Nogales is expected to remain closed until the investigation is completed.

We'll continue to keep our eye on this story, and provide more information as soon as it comes in to the newsroom.

