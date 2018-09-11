Man shot in Desert Hot Springs, DHSPD detectives investigating

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center after being shot in Desert Hot Springs. Responding officers from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to the 67600 block of Oro Loma and found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to lower body.

DHSPD detectives are on the scene investigating. The incident was reported at 1:37 p.m.

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team is on the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.

