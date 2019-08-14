Man shot in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being shot in Desert Hot Springs, according to Doria Wilms, Public Information Officer and Assistant City Manager for Desert Hot Springs.

The shooting was reported at 9:01 a.m. Desert Hot Springs Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Acoma Avenue and Cactus Drive and found a man on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim's condition is unknown.

DHSPD has set up a perimeter around the scene and have shut down several roads.

Cactus Drive is shut down from Cahuilla Avenue to Pierson Boulevard. Acoma Avenue is shut down from West Drive to Palm Drive.

Cal Fire and American Medical Response crews also responded to the scene.