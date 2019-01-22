Man shot by deputy in La Quinta charged with attempted murder of peace officer
LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer were filed today against a man who was shot by a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in La Quinta last week.
Christopher Curci of La Quinta, 23, was shot by a deputy last Wednesday at a home in the 77300 block of Avenida Montezuma, according to sheriff's deputies. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Chris Willison, who did not disclose where Curci was struck, nor how many times he was shot.
Officer-involved shooting in La Quinta
According to court documents, Curci is accused of trying to kill two unidentified men with a rock, then assaulting two sheriff's deputies, also with a rock. He also faces two counts of burglary and a count of making criminal threats, for allegedly threatening a third unidentified man.
A connection, if any, between Curci and the victims was not disclosed by investigators.
Curci, who's being held on $1 million bail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
