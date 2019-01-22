News

Man shot by deputy in La Quinta charged with attempted murder of peace officer

By:

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 12:46 PM PST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 12:46 PM PST

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer were filed today against a man who was shot by a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in La Quinta last week.
   
Christopher Curci of La Quinta, 23, was shot by a deputy last Wednesday at a home in the 77300 block of Avenida Montezuma, according to sheriff's deputies. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Chris Willison, who did not disclose where Curci was struck, nor how many times he was shot.

Officer-involved shooting in La Quinta
   
According to court documents, Curci is accused of trying to kill two unidentified men with a rock, then assaulting two sheriff's deputies, also with a rock. He also faces two counts of burglary and a count of making criminal threats, for allegedly threatening a third unidentified man.
   
A connection, if any, between Curci and the victims was not disclosed by investigators.
   
Curci, who's being held on $1 million bail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries