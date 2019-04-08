Man shot by deputy after alleged rock attack to appear in court

Curci in court for hearing - Against the objects of the prosecution, a judge agreed to review a request for a mental health evaluation for a man charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.



Christopher Curci, 24, of La Quinta is accused of attacking two unidentified men with a rock at a La Quinta home in the 77300 block of Avenida Montezuma on Jan. 16. He then allegedly assaulted two sheriff's deputies, also with a rock, and was shot by one of the lawmen, leaving the suspect hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Chris Willison.



Authorities did not disclose where or how many times Curci was shot.

Last month, a defense motion for a mental health evaluation was granted by Judge Burke Strunksy, court records show. The prosecution opposed the motion.In addition to the attempted murder and assault charges, Curci faces two counts of burglary and one count of making criminal threats, for allegedly threatening a third man.A connection, if any, between Curci and the victims was not disclosed by investigators.Curci is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning.