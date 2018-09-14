Man pleads guilty in fatal Desert Hot Spring DUI case

INDIO, Calif.- - A drunken driver who caused a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed one of his passengers and injured several other people pleaded guilty to a DUI gross vehicular manslaughter charge today and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in state prison.



Brandon Byars, 24, of Palm Desert, was driving a minivan that slammed into another car at 8:20 p.m., Sept. 28, 2017, at the intersection of Ironwood and La Mesa drives.



Jesus Moreno, 22, of Desert Hot Springs, a passenger in Byars' minivan, died at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs five days after the crash.A woman in the minivan also was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to Desert Hot Springs Sgt. Corinn Lindsey. Additionally, a man, a 13-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.Byars was taken into custody at the crash scene.In addition to the manslaughter count, which drew a six-year sentence, Byars also pleaded guilty Friday to two sentence-enhancing allegations of causing injuries, each of which drew three-year sentences.

