Man killed in Palm Springs crash on Halloween identified

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Rancho Mirage man killed in a Palm Springs crash last night has been identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau.

39-year-old Christopher Strebe of Rancho Mirage died at 12:45 a.m. Friday morning at Desert Regional Medical Center.

The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on East Palm Canyon Drive between South Camino Real and Deepwell Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Palm Springs Police closed the street to all traffic from S. Camino Real to Deepwell Road due to the investigation.

The roadway reopened at 3:26 a.m.