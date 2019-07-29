News

Man killed in Palm Springs bus accident identified

Person struck by bus in Palm Springs

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 05:26 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 02:49 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Riverside County Coroner's Office has now identified the man hit and killed by a bus as 29-year-old Brian Schee.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 Friday morning in the area of Indian Canyon Drive between Tachevah Drive and Tamarisk Road. 

According to a news release issued by the Palm Springs Police Department on Friday afternoon, surveillance footage appeared to show Schee intentionally stepping in front of the path of the Sunline bus before he was hit. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries