Man killed in Palm Springs bus accident identified
Person struck by bus in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Riverside County Coroner's Office has now identified the man hit and killed by a bus as 29-year-old Brian Schee.
The crash was reported just after 9:30 Friday morning in the area of Indian Canyon Drive between Tachevah Drive and Tamarisk Road.
According to a news release issued by the Palm Springs Police Department on Friday afternoon, surveillance footage appeared to show Schee intentionally stepping in front of the path of the Sunline bus before he was hit.
