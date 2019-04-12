Man killed in Indio officer-involved shooting identified
INDIO, Calif.- - A man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Indio on Wednesday has been identified.
21-year-old Thermal resident Anthony Santana was shot around 4:45 p.m. on April 10, and later died from his injuries, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Media Information Bureau.
The shooting occurred at the Las Palmas Apartments near the intersection of Las Palmas Road and Highway 111. According to Indio Police Department Public Information Officer Ben Guitron, the suspect produced a gun shortly before the officer-involved shooting occurred.
The property manager of the complex, Rosa Fuentes, told News Channel 3 on Wednesday that the suspect killed in the shooting was not resident of the apartments.
"It's a really quiet area. I have really nice residents, everyone is happy and everything is fine," said Fuentes.
Santana was said to have matched the description of a man involved in a robbery earlier in the afternoon on the day of the shooting, according to Guitron.
The reported robbery occurred near the intersection of Monroe Street and Highway 111 at around 3:40 p.m. A young man was reportedly assaulted and then had his cell phone stolen. Witnesses said that the suspect had robbed three teenage boys, then hit one of them in the face with a gun.
The victim of the robbery was hospitalized with a head injury and was in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.
