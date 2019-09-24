Man killed in I-10 crash in Indio identified

INDIO, Calif. - A man killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Monroe Street in Indio has been identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau.

35-year-old Perris resident Glendon Robinson was fatally struck at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Coroner's Bureau, Robinson was pronounced dead on scene at 8:38 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian walking on the freeway at 8:20 p.m. Within a minute, a call went about a car involved in a collision in the area.

Within a minute, another call came in from a passenger in a car involved in the collision.

The driver and passenger from San Tan Valley, Arizona suffered minor injuries.

A third passenger was not hurt.



