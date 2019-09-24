News

Man killed in I-10 crash in Indio identified

Incident happened Sunday night

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 09:20 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:20 AM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - A man killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Monroe Street in Indio has been identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau. 

35-year-old Perris resident Glendon Robinson was fatally struck at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Coroner's Bureau, Robinson was pronounced dead on scene at 8:38 p.m. 

The California Highway Patrol says dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian walking on the freeway at 8:20 p.m. Within a minute, a call went about a car involved in a collision in the area. 

Within a minute, another call came in from a passenger in a car involved in the collision.

The driver and passenger from San Tan Valley, Arizona suffered minor injuries.

A third passenger was not hurt.


 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries