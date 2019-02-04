Man killed in I-10 Cabazon crash identified

CABAZON, Calif.- - A motorist killed when he was struck by a car while trying to inspect damage to his own vehicle after a spinout on Interstate 10 in Cabazon was identified today as a 28-year-old San Diego resident.



James Kenrod was fatally injured Saturday night on westbound I-10, about a mile west of Haugen-Lehmann Way.



According to the California Highway Patrol, Kenrod was in a rainstorm about 7 p.m. Saturday when he apparently lost control of his 2014 Subaru Legacy and spun into a retaining wall.



The four-door sedan came to a stop in the No. 2 lane of the freeway, which has four westbound lanes through the area. The victim, who was not injured, stepped out of the vehicle to survey the damage, CHP Officer Darren Meyer said.



He said that as Kenrod was taking a look, a 2008 Honda CRV going west in the No. 2 lane plowed into the Subaru, which hit the victim, who was also struck by the Honda.



The Honda driver was uninjured.



Kenrod suffered catastrophic injuries and was taken to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning, where he died an hour later.



Initial indications are that the Honda driver, who was not arrested, may not have seen the Subaru in time to stop or make a lane change, likely because of reduced visibility, Meyer said.



However, the crash remains under investigation, and alcohol or drugs have not been ruled out as possible factors, he said.