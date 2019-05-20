News

Man killed in crash on SR-62 identified

Man suffered medical emergency while driving

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 11:57 AM PDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 11:57 AM PDT

An autopsy was pending today to determine the cause of death of a 21-year-old Riverside man who suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving on a Desert Center highway.
   
Anthony Quezada was westbound on State Route 62 just before noon Sunday when his car banked left all the way across the eastbound lanes and came to a stop on the shoulder, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jackie Quintero.
   
``As witnesses stopped and contacted the driver, they observed him to be suffering from an unknown medical emergency,'' she said. ``Shortly after, an off-duty law enforcement officer arrived on scene and immediately began to provide medical aid.''
   
Quezada died at the scene within minutes, despite the officer's efforts, Quintero said, adding that drugs or alcohol did not seem to be factors.


