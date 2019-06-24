Motorcyclist who died in Palm Desert crash identified

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Palm Desert business

PALM DESERT, Calif. - UPDATE: The CHP has identified the man who died as 24-year-old Cathedral City resident Tyler Rafael Hoffman.

UPDATE:

At 9:00 Sunday night, the CHP sent out a press release, providing updated information on the crash.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was traveling at an "unknown speed", westbound on Las Montanas Road, approaching El Viento Road.

In the press release, the CHP media relations representative wrote, "At this location, Las Montanas Road curves to the north, and transitions into El Viento Road," according to the CHP.

For "unknown reasons", the rider crashed into a commercial building, and died from his injuries.

We are told the man who died is a 24-year-old from Cathedral City.

His name has not been released.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, to contact them at the CHP office in Indio.



INITIAL REPORT: A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a Palm Desert business complex.

The deadly crash happened at about 3:00 Sunday afternoon at the end of El Duna Court, a dead-end street in a business complex north of Interstate 10.

A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told News Channel 3 reporter Madison Weil that eyewitnesses reported the motorcycle operator was riding recklessly before the crash.

"Upon arrival we got here and found the motorcycle down. There were witnesses that reported the motorcycle popping wheelies up and down the road. It appears the motorcyclist lost control and collided with the building back here,” said Officer Raymond Chavez, CHP.



#BREAKING a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a corporate complex in #PalmDesert. According to CHP on scene he was seen recklessly driving down Las Montañas street near El Duna Ct. Watch @KESQ 6/630p for the latest. pic.twitter.com/SDsdKjela0 — Madison Weil KESQ (@MadiKESQ) June 23, 2019

The victim has not been identified, but officials say he is a man in his 20's or 30's.

The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to the scene.

