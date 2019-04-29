Man arrested for DUI after fatal Coachella crash, victim identified

COACHELLA, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Coachella after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist early Saturday morning.

Just after 2 am, Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an accident on Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchell Drive.

The driver, 32-year-old Hector Polanco of Coachella, was reportedly driving southbound on Grapefruit Boulevard, when he collided head-on with a bicyclist going in the opposite direction.

The bicyclist has been identified as 34-year-old Raul Gulliver.

Polanco was arrested for two felonies, driving under the influence causing bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol (0.09\8) with injury. He is free after posting $50,000 bail.