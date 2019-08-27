Man in blonde wig robs Indio Circle K at gunpoint
Appears to match description in earlier robbery
Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K in Indio Monday night. The suspect appears to match the description of a suspect in another robbery in that was reported in Palm Desert just a few minutes beforehand.
According to Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department, the robbery was reported at 8:05 p.m. at the Circle K on Avenue 42 near Monroe Street.
Guitron said the suspect entered the store with a handgun, confronted the clerk, and demanded money. The suspect then exited the store, entered a black Ford F-150 Crew Cab, and fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 30 years old. Witnesses told officers the suspect was wearing a blonde wig, neon green shirt, and blue jeans, according to Guitron.
Just a few minutes prior to this robbery, deputies say another blonde wig bandit attempted to rob the AM/PM on Varner Road and Washington Street.
Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 the attempted robbery was reported at 8:01 p.m. The suspect entered the store and demanded money with what is believed to be a "simulated gun."
Vasquez said the suspect exited the store with nothing and fled the scene in a dark-colored truck.
The suspect in this robbery matches the description of the one from the Circle K robbery, however, authorities have not officially said the two incidents are related.
Vasquez said the suspect is described as a black male adult, believed to be about 30 years old. He was seen wearing a blonde wig, bright green top, and green pants. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck.
