Man identified after alleged DUI crash in Coachella

5 people sent to the hospital

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 05:02 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 02:50 PM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's Department has now identified the man who sent five people, including himself, to the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Coachella. 

Deputies say 38-year-old Felipe Tello of Indio was traveling northbound on the Highway 86 and Avenue 52 when he veered into oncoming southbound traffic, causing a head on collision. 

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

The four people in the other vehicle, three adults and one child, were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, along with Tello. 

Deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident, and Tello is expected to be charged with DUI causing injury. 


