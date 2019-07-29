Man identified after alleged DUI crash in Coachella
5 people sent to the hospital
COACHELLA, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's Department has now identified the man who sent five people, including himself, to the hospital after an alleged DUI crash in Coachella.
Deputies say 38-year-old Felipe Tello of Indio was traveling northbound on the Highway 86 and Avenue 52 when he veered into oncoming southbound traffic, causing a head on collision.
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
The four people in the other vehicle, three adults and one child, were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, along with Tello.
Deputies say alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident, and Tello is expected to be charged with DUI causing injury.
