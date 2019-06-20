News

Man hospitalized after near drowning in Palm Desert

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 05:27 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning Wednesday afternoon in Palm Desert.

A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed they received reports of an unresponsive person just before 3 p.m. at the 42900 block of Park Place, just east of the intersection of Portola Avenue and Magnesia Falls Drive.

Cal Fire is calling this incident a near drowning and told News Channel 3 he taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led up to the near drowning, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Palm Springs Police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred earlier today.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, at around 8 a.m., first responders were called to a possible drowning on the 500 Block of Cottonwood Road in Palm Springs. Fire Department crews arrived and found a 56-year-old man unresponsive in a pool at the apartment complex.

Attempts to revive the man failed, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Riverside County Sheriff Coroner's office has assumed the investigation. 

PSPD ask that anyone who may have witnessed what led up to the drowning call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-778-8411. If you wish to remain anonymous, information can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

