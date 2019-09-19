Man found sleeping on COD campus arrested for assaulting security

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man who assaulted College of the Desert security after being found sleeping on campus property was arrested last week, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to News Channel 3 on Thursday.

On September 12 at 7:15 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a College of the Desert for a report of battery. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Rancho Mirage resident Kendall Lewis, had gotten into an altercation with security officers after he was found sleeping on college property.

Security agents initially tried to detain Lewis, who became violent, but eventually made a private persons arrest. He was later transferred into RSO custody.

According to county jail records, the arrest was made at 8:24 p.m. on Monterey Avenue.

COD security staff were medically cleared on scene.

He was booked into Indio Jail for a misdemeanor count of battery and released on $2,500 bail the next day.