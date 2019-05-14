Man found dead with gunshot wound in DHS identified, family speaks out

Mario and his sister. Photo provided by Garcia family.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man found dead in Desert Hot Springs with a gunshot wound has been identified by his family.

The man's body was found near the intersection of Acoma Avenue and West Drive at approximately 4:42 a.m., according to Doria Wilms, public information officer and assistant to the city manager for the city of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities haven't officially released the identity.

However, family members identified the man as 23-year-old Mario Garcia Jimenez.

"That's my best friend, we did a lot of things together. He was humble. He always put people before himself," said Alonda Rendon, Garcia's sister. "I'm gonna make our dreams come true. I know he's watching over me."

Family members said they just don't understand the circumstances of Garcia Jiminez’s death.

Neighbors say they suspect in the shooting was drug or gang related based on past crimes in this area, though the family didn't comment on Garcia Jimenez's involvement.

There is currently no information on a suspect. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

A GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses has been set up by the employer of a close relative. Click here to visit that page.