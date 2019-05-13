Man found dead with gunshot wound in DHS, homicide investigation underway

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound this morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The man, who has not been identified, was found near the intersection of Acoma Avenue and West Drive at approximately 4:42 a.m., according to Doria Wilms, public information officer and assistant to the city manager for the city of Desert Hot Springs.

A homicide investigation is underway. Desert Hot Springs Police Department officers are on scene.

There is currently no information on a suspect. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

A News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.