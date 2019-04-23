Man arrested for woman's murder in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man has been arrested for an alleged murder in Palm Springs on Monday.

75-year-old Stephen McKernan was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of murder. McKernan was a house guest in a home on Pico Road, where he was staying with a husband and wife who he knew for several years, according to a PSPD news release.

At 6:00 p.m. on April 22, Palm Springs Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Pico Road where they found a deceased elderly woman who suffered from 'significant trauma' at the residence. McKernan was also found at the residence. Responding investigators believed that McKernan was responsible for the homicide and arrested at 8:15 p.m.

McKernan was transported to Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information relating to the case is urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at 760-778-8411. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.