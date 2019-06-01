Man diagnosed with measles was in the valley, residents possibly exposed

A man diagnosed with measles traveled through the Coachella Valley last week, prompting health officials to notify local residents who may have been exposed to the illness.

The 20-year-old Santa Barbara man diagnosed with measles was in these areas from May 24 to May 26 according to the County:

La Quinta Estates, 77270 Loma Vista , La Quinta (May 24)

, La Quinta (May 24) Lavender Bistro, 78073 Calle Barcelona, La Quinta (May 24)

Barcelona, La Quinta (May 24) Silver Rock Golf Course, 79179 Ahmanson Lane, La Quinta (May 25)

Lane, La Quinta (May 25) Desert Willow Golf Resort, 38-995 Desert Willow Drive, Palm Desert (May 26)

Petco , 78720 CA-111, La Quinta (May 26)

, 78720 CA-111, La Quinta (May 26) Chevron, 79513 CA-111, La Quinta (May 26)

County health officials say people who were in these areas at the time may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed. Officials urge people to check whether they are immune and to consult with their primary care provider if they may be at risk.

Typical symptoms of measles include:

Fever

Runny nose

Cough

Watery or inflamed eyes

Characteristic rash.

Those who have any of these symptoms should contact their provider’s office before going in so that arrangements can be made to reduce potential spread.

No cases have been confirmed in Riverside County so far. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.