Man dead after drowning in Thermal, no foul play suspected

THERMAL, Calif.- - An unidentified man drowned in Thermal over the weekend.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Media Information Bureau, deputies responded to the 82000 block of Sandra Lane in Thermal for a report of a drowning at 3:23 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a young adult male who was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted, but emergency crews were unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

RSO is classifying the incident as a drowning. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The age, identity, and last city of residence of the victim were not released at the time of this publication.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates as this story develops.