Man convicted of killing PSPD officers to be sentenced Friday
INDIO, Calif.- - A man convicted of killing two Palm Springs Police Officers is set to be sentenced on Friday.
On October 8, 2016, Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Vega, 63, and Lesley Zerebny, 27, were shot and killed by John Hernandez Felix, 28, with an AR-15 rifle during a domestic disturbance call at Felix's family home on the 2700 block of Cypress Avenue.
A jury found Felix guilty on all 11 counts for the murders of both officers on May 20, 2019.
Felix was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, 6 counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, a charge of unlawful possession of an assault weapon, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
He was also found guilty of the special circumstance allegations of murdering police officers and committing multiple murders, which made him eligible for the death penalty.
Over a week after he was found guilty, the jury recommended Felix receive the death penalty.
Vega and Zerebny were the first Palm Springs police officers killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962.
Zerebny was with the department for 18 months and had just returned to duty following maternity leave, having given birth to a daughter, Cora, four months earlier. She is survived by Cora and her husband Zack Zerebny, a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy.
Vega has been with the Palm Springs Police Department for 35 years, five years past his retirement eligibility, and had planned to retire just two months prior to his death. He is survived by his eight children, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his wife.
Earlier this week, PSPD officers continued their now yearly tradition of escorting Vega's youngest daughter to school on her first day of class.
