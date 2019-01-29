Man charged for alleged sexual assault of 2 underage girls
CCPD arrested the man in Thousand Palms
INDIO, Calif.- - John Clement Williams, 53, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 14 between 2008 and 2009
The Cathedral City Police Department arrested Williams near the intersection of Boca Chico Trail and Sun Dance Trail in Thousand Palms, according to jail records.
The Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed that Williams is being charged with six felony counts regarding lewd and lascivious acts on the two girls. He is being held on $1 million bail.
Williams was scheduled to be arraigned today, but the hearing was delayed after a request from his lawyers. The arraignment has been moved to February 11.
We have reached out multiple times to CCPD for information, they have only responded that they are working on our request.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
