Man busted in bulletproof vest arrest
Man arrested on parole violations
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - A man was busted in Thousand Palms, after deputies say they found him in posseission of a bullet proof vest.
The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force arrested 19-year-old Juan Carlos Ocaranza Friday afternoon, near the 31-000 block of Las Flores in Thousand Palms.
We are told Ocaranza was arrested for violation of parole, after deputies say they found the bulletproof vest, as well as several rounds of ammunition.
He was booked at the Indio Jail.
