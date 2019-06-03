News

Man arrested in Palm Desert on child molestation charges pleads not guilty

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 03:20 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 03:20 PM PDT

A man arrested in Palm Desert last week on suspicion of molesting a young girl pleaded not guilty to felony charges.   

Scott Russell Dugan, 32, was arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10.

A criminal complaint filed May 30 alleges the offenses took place between last October and March of this year, but does not specify where or the defendant's relationship, if any, to the victim.

Dugan was arrested on Highway 111 in Palm Desert around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, jail records show, and remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.   

Dugan is due back in court on June 24 for a felony settlement conference.

