Man arrested in DHS for weapons charge, DUI

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs Police Department officers arrested a man over the weekend on suspicion of DUI and a weapons charge. DHSPD announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

At 1:19 a.m. on August 24. a DHSPD officer made a traffic stop in the area of Buena Vista and Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs. After investigating, the officer arrested the driver, 41-year-old Marcella Robin Luss on suspicion of driving under the influence and for carrying a concealed weapon.

Luss was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning several hours later. According to county jail records, he faces a misdemeanor DUI charge, a misdemeanor concealed weapon charge, a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a felony charge of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition/etc.

He was released the same day on $10,000 bail.