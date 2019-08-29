Man arrested in DHS for weapons charge, DUI
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs Police Department officers arrested a man over the weekend on suspicion of DUI and a weapons charge. DHSPD announced on Facebook on Wednesday.
At 1:19 a.m. on August 24. a DHSPD officer made a traffic stop in the area of Buena Vista and Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs. After investigating, the officer arrested the driver, 41-year-old Marcella Robin Luss on suspicion of driving under the influence and for carrying a concealed weapon.
Luss was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning several hours later. According to county jail records, he faces a misdemeanor DUI charge, a misdemeanor concealed weapon charge, a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a felony charge of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition/etc.
He was released the same day on $10,000 bail.
