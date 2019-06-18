Man arrested in Coachella for street racing, weapon misdemeanor

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A 24-year-old Coachella resident was arrested earlier in June for street racing and a weapon misdemeanor, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sheriff’s Takeover Racing EnforcEment Team (S.T.R.E.E.T.) Instagram post.

According to county jail records, Sammy Macias was arrested near the intersection of Harrison and Valley Street in Coachella at 10:25 a.m. on June 8. He was released on $5,0000 bail later that day.

Thermal Sheriff's Station Deputy Ponce took Macias into custody, but further details about how the suspect were not available in the post. News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for further information on the arrest itself.

"This is one of many cases that remind us street racing is not only dangerous, but is also being conducted by dangerous people," the Instagram post reads.

"Stay safe out there and do not confront individuals partaking in illegal street racing; call 911 and the Riverside Sheriff’s department along with the RSO_Street_Team will be more than happy to handle the situation."

Macias faces two misdemeanors, one count of illegal speed contest and one count of having concealed firearm in a vehicle.