Man arrested for smuggling 50+ pounds of meth in gas tank

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - A U.S. Citizen was taken into Border Patrol custody on Sunday morning for attempting to smuggle over 50 pounds of methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint.

At 9:00 a.m. on May 19, the suspect drove a white 1998 Ford F-150 to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Salton City. A Border Patrol canine inspection team alerted to the truck, and it was then waived along for further inspection.

During the secondary investigation, agents found 20 cellophane-wrapped packages concealed in a hidden compartment inside of the vehicle's gas tank. The substance in the packages was tested and found to have the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The packages total weight came out to 50.67 pounds and had an estimated street value of $116,541.

The man, 45, has not been identified by El Centro Sector Border Patrol in the arrest news release.

Border Patrol agents turned the man, the vehicle, and drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.