Man arrested for sexual assault of child, deputies seek additional victims

TWNENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.- - A Twentynine Palms man was arrested for child sexual abuse relating to alleged crimes that took place from 2009 to 2017.

Corry Gene Feldmann was taken into custody at an unspecified residence in Twentynine Palms after San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station received an anonymous referral about the alleged abuses from Children and Family Services.

Responding deputies investigated the residence, gathered evidence, and then received a warrant for Feldman's arrest. He was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on $500,000 bail.

The victim, a female juvenile. alleged that the abuse occurred from 2009 to 2017.

Feldman is set to be arraigned on May 6 in Morongo Superior Court.

Deputies are urging any additional victims and anyone who has information relating to this case to come forward to aid in the investigation by reaching out to detectives at the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at (760) 366-4180. To issue an anonymous tip, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to WeTip.com.